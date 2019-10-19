To the editor,
In searching repeatedly for news about Rep. Greg Walden’s opinion and actions regarding Trump’s dangerous dealings with Ukraine and the ongoing impeachment inquiry, I keep running into his tag line: “Proudly serving the people of Oregon’s Second Congressional District.” I’ve got to say I’m not feeling too proud of it, nor am I feeling served.
Walden addressed the subjects of Trump, Ukraine and the impeachment inquiry only to minimize them. He opined that Trump’s call with Zelensky “wasn’t President Trump’s finest moment,” but was not grounds for impeachment. Since that spineless offering, nothing. And for someone who claims to be “proudly serving” us, he’s been missing in action at this critical, perilous time in our political lives.
The Congressional calendar shows “District Work Period” during all of August, the first week of September, and the first two weeks of October. These periods are called “recess” because Congresspeople leave D.C. and return to their districts to work—you know, that part where the Congressman makes himself available, and has meaningful contact with as many and as varied constituents as possible. Even if a legislator doesn’t want to face his constituents (theoretically speaking, of course), such District Work is part of the salaried position.
Despite nearly two of the past three months being District Work Period, it’s been hard to find traces of Walden in the district. He had three days of town halls at the end of August. He met with two vet groups, in Redmond and in LaPine, and christened a submarine.
This record doesn’t qualify as “serving the people of Oregon’s Second Congressional District,” and is thoroughly inadequate given the grave matters we’re facing.
We need a Congressman who’s on the job at home, facing tough questions and giving honest answers. We need someone willing and able to govern, uphold the Constitution, and represent his constituents with a commitment to the rule of law. Hold the “proudly serving” till then.
Lara Dunn
Hood River
