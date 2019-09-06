To the editor,
I am extremely overwhelmed and touched by the caring and love this community, friends, family, and former students and their parents have ex-pressed to me with contributions to a Go Fund Me account set up for me by Joey Lick and Megan Twidwell, two of my former students. I was very surprised when I was told about it.
I do not have Facebook and haven’t read the comments, but I’ve been told they are very touching. Thank you. The amount of contributions submitted for me to get another car, after my Dodge Journey bit the dust, was mind-boggling.
Everyone has been so very kind and benevolent. I know there are many more worthwhile causes than my car dilemma that you all could have given your money to.
You have warmed my heart beyond belief, and I am forever thankful to all of you. I only hope that in the future I can return your generosity.
Love,
Courtney Kiser
The Dalles
