To the editor,
I was overwhelmed with the show of support by our Gorge community at the premiere showing of the short film “Cultivate: Compassion” at the Columbia Center for the Arts Oct. 6. NAMI-Gorge has been an active participant on the Gorge Wellness Alliance, which commissioned this inspiring eight-minute film featuring six Gorge residents speaking to their experience with mental health conditions, including drug and alcohol problems.
The film is now available at gorgewellnessalliance.org.
Please watch this film, and I am encouraging all of you to continue your support by showing it in your school, workplace, church, book group, or really, any gathering appropriate to help us spread the message.
Our hope is that the film will spark compassionate conversations among colleagues, friends and families. Let’s talk! Let’s listen!
Let’s cultivate compassion.
Susan Gabay
Mosier
