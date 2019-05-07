To the editor:
At several recent “town hall” meetings held by Oregon Congressional Rep. Greg Walden, “problem telemarketers” were cited in every meeting as one of the biggest problems the citizens currently deal with. I would agree as we get 5-10 telemarketer calls every day.
But don’t expect Greg Walden to do anything about it even though he could if he wanted to. Why? Because he is getting money from the telemarketers and politicians always put money over their constituents’ needs and wants.
In fact most everything in politics nowadays is driven by money—specifically, campaign contributions.
And don’t believe those campaign finance statements the politicians give us. There are numerous ways to funnel money to the politicians and much of it is not reported to the public.
Britt Storkson
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.