To the editor:
Editor’s note: The letter referenced here suggested that repairing The Dalles High School would be a more cost effective option than replacing it.
A recent letter to the editor by Mark Lutz, neighbor of long ago, was to the point and correct. However Mark was always a nicer boy than me.
With a lifetime experience of building and repairing almost everything, I’ve learned it’s not only more economical to repair, but also fiscally better. Something has to be either a poor original design or in very poor repair to make replacement better.
In my view those who are in charge and responsible for the poor condition of The Dalles school buildings shouldn’t be fired—I hope they have the integrity to resign and for payment to the taxpayers, forget about any PERS retirement. I’m not sure that’s enough to make up for the poor job they’ve done, but it’s probably the best they could do.
(0) comments
