Shame on you
To the editor:
I was appalled when I opened the paper Saturday to the OPINION page to see your picture of caricatures representing the two major political parties, and two bodies floating in the water. Whether you are a member of one party or the other, I think the decision to print this was made in very poor taste. Death is nothing to poke fun at. That child has a mother somewhere probably not even knowing what happened to her child. I feel this was a distasteful representation of the complicated issue at our southern border. Shame on you for issuing this very insensitive drawing.
Bobbe Anderson
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.