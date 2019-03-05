To the editor:
All you Chicken Littles that support the “Carbon Tax” should be ashamed of yourself for trying to inflict more economic pain on other people in the name of a non-existent “climate change” or whatever term you are now calling it. The fox is just after your hard-earned money for yet another boondoggle government project. Pay for it with your money, not mine, and may the bird of paradise fly up your nose.
Fred Schreiber
Dufur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.