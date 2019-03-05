To the editor:
The last couple of weeks have been quite hard to get around in because of the snow in the streets and on the sidewalks. Little did I realize that there are “Snow Angels” out there to lend others a hand in making it easier for people to get around!
I want to thank whoever it is that goes up and down the sidewalks by my house on 12th Street with a plow blade and cleans away the snow after a snow event. They have never asked for any thanks or recognition. You are definitely a “Snow Angel.”
Also, I have had a couple of my past students and their parents—( thank you Chase, Connor, Lori and Kameron)— come by and shovel the snow off my steps and walkway to the street quite a few times—many times without me seeing them. And to my neighbor, Rich, I just want to say thanks for all the help you’ve given me as well.
Do angels exist? I believe they do!
Sincerely,
Courtney Kiser
The Dalles
