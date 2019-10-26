To the editor,
There are some pretty scummy people in this town.
I am referring to the individual(s) that dumped cats from a vehicle Sunday evening.
It’s bad enough when innocent animals are dumped behind hotels and food establishments, but being dumped on a busy street is very low. Those cats didn’t stand a chance.
Please, if you see any animal cruelty, call 911 and report it immediately. Try to help the animal if possible.
Cruelty cannot be stopped unless action is taken.
Betty Mercado
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.