To the editor:
Politically-minded members of both parties are struggling to make it right. Right is a strange animal for it differs almost completely from one mind to another.
Equality, justice and some fairness is all both parties are asking for, even though this differs.
The struggle is a mighty undertaking that will come to naught. There will not be equality for women. There will not be justice for the meek and humble. There will not be fairness seen by the foreigner and migrant.
None of these noble efforts will be successful through “your voice, your vote.”
Our honorable popular politicians will not enhance any of these much needed elements of our lives. How do I know this? I have inside information. Good solid information proven over and over again to be reliable.
I know exactly how men will behave in the near future for we are told… “But realize this, that in the last days difficult times will come. For men will be lovers of self, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant, revilers, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, irreconcilable, malicious gossips, without self control, brutal, haters of good, treacherous, reckless, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, holding to a form of godliness, although they have denied its power…”
You would have to be a blind fool to think any party will “fix” the horrible mess the earth is in. Men are becoming meaner and nastier by the day. Violence is dominating their minds as a way of resolving problems. You are lying to yourself thinking that voting is the best you can do to help. The inhabitants of the earth do not need your silly do nothing vote.
You want change? Educate your mind now and then the Jewish Messiah will enlist you into His political party when he returns to calm this planet.
Sounds too simple and naïve? He is to govern and rule this earth. He will begin the means by which you will see justice, equality and fairness for all humans on this earth. He will rule from his city and his country, Jerusalem in Israel. From there the world will take heed to his divine power.
“For the law will go forth from Zion, and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem.”
The only worthy politics that will accomplish what you are looking for may be found by reading, studying and openly discussing the Hebrew Scriptures.
Gary Fischer
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.