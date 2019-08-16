To the editor:
Hello, my name is Trishelle Koerschgen. I am 11 years old and am a member of the Barnes & Boots 4-H club. I have been involved in 4-H for two years and my main focus is showing sheep.
My goal is to continue showing for many years and win Grand Champion. To achieve this goal, I breed and raise my own show lambs. This year, my market lamb is named Hercules. He will be up for auction 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, in the sheep arena at the Wasco County fair. There is a free breakfast served starting at 6:30 a.m. for those who attend.
Please consider setting this day aside to support 4-H and to bid on my lamb and others. Thank you and hope to see you there,
Sincerely,
Trishelle Koerschgen
Tygh Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.