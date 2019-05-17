To the editor:
I am writing to show my support for Jose Aparicio for The Dalles School Board, Position 6. As the chair of The Hood River County School Board I have had the pleasure of working with Jose for the past few years. As our bond project manager, Jose is responsible for keeping the board and administration up to speed on the progress of all of our projects.
He not only attends board meetings but also presents to our Bond/Finance Advisory committee each month. Jose comes to all meetings well prepared. His knowledge and experience with construction management has not only been invaluable to keeping the district up to date on our progress, but also making sure our numerous projects are on time and being done to a high standard.
Jose has excellent skills as both a communicator and a listener, he makes sure that all questions and concerns are addressed in a timely manner. Being bilingual allows Jose to effectively communicate with everyone in our diverse district.
Personally, I have been impressed with his desire to learn more about how school districts function financially and the role the state plays in public school funding.
The Dalles is lucky to have such a strong candidate for the school board in Jose Aparicio. I encourage you to vote for Jose.
Chrissy Reitz
Hood River
