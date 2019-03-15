To the editor:
As the head coach for The Dalles Ski team and a parent of children who have participated in many school and community sports I would like to show my support for Ray Rodriguez. I have worked with Ray and observed him working hard to promote local athletic programs and athletes. Ray always shows support for the athletes in every program, whether they are state champions or struggling. Ray always puts a positive spin and makes sure he gives all our community athletes confidence.
I understand that some feel Ray used a poor choice of words in a recent wrestling headline but I am confident he was working hard to promote a great program that has seen a positive resurgence.
In my opinion we are lucky to have Ray as a part of our community and need to look past a headline meant to promote a local sport.
Dane Klindt
The Dalles
