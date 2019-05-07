To the editor:
The U. S. Defense Department released a report indicating a 13 percent increase in sexual assaults during the last year. The Department has placed increased emphasis resolving the issue since the Tail-Hook conference decades ago. Prominent in the effort of gender equality have been Senators Angela Duckworth of Illinois and Kristen Gillibrand of New York with stinging criticism and strong directives.
However, the reported increase is not surprising with a sexual Predator-in-Chief as the commander, supported by old white men of the Senate.
The nomination and subsequent confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court Justice is an example. Three women, Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, and Julie Swetnick, made credible allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh. Classmate Mark G. Judge, author of the book “Wasted — Tales of a Gen-x Drunk,” corroborates the culture of alcohol-driven, boorish behavior described by all three women.
Eleven independent and rigorous studies show women make false accusations between 2 and 8 percent of the time. For those mathematically inclined, this is a simple problem of three independent events. The probability all three women lied is less than 0.03 percent. Restated, the probability of at least one of these allegations is true is 99.97 percent.
The Senate hearing was a dramatic contrast: The Republicans were all old white men. The Democrats were 40 percent women.
Arizona Senator (R) Martha McSally is another example. Senator McSally is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and a retired colonel. She was a combat fighter pilot. In a recent hearing she revealed a senior officer raped her when she was a major. The attack was immensely intimidating and humiliating. She related her struggles of self-worth and confidence. She said, “I also am a military sexual assault survivor, but unlike so many brave survivors, I didn’t report being sexually assaulted. Like so many women and men, I didn’t trust the system at the time. I blamed myself. I was ashamed and confused. I thought I was strong but felt powerless. The perpetrators abused their position of power in profound ways. In one case I was preyed upon and raped by a superior officer.”
I wonder how the Kavanaugh hearing would have been if Senator McSally was a member. So long as men allow other men to behave as brutes, women such as Christine Ford, Deborah Ramírez, Julie Swetnick and Martha McSally will not come forward.
Terry Armentrout
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.