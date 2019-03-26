To the editor:
Given recent news about a child with tetanus, I went to my own MD for a booster. But guess what! Medicare doesn’t pay for it in the doctor’s office; instead I have to make a trip to a pharmacy! How short-sighted. Tetanus is a devastating illness (to both the patient and to the care-givers) and is virtually 100% SAFELY preventable.
Philip K. Swartz Jr. MD
The Dalles
