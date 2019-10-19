To the editor,
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and we at Helping Hands Against Violence (HHAV) wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for the support Gorge residents have given us throughout the year. Donations of food, clothing, household items, time and money give hope to the survivors we support. They feel like they matter, and they are better able to create a new life.
HHAV is a 30-day shelter that provides a number of services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. At any given time, we are home to six survivors and their children, who are fleeing violent situations.
Every story varies, but some things are consistent: They arrive scared, they are greatly relieved to be here, and they are excited and empowered to begin their new lives.
Domestic violence is a pattern of coercive and/or violent tactics perpetrated by one person against a family member or intimate partner with the goal of establishing and maintaining power and control. It can happen in any intimate relationship, including married couples, people who are dating, couples who live together, people with children in common, same-sex or gender-nonconforming partners, former partners, and teens and youth.
In our state, there are some things we know to be true:
“In 2018, Oregon domestic and sexual violence programs answered 128,386 calls for help.” This included calls about domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. That translates into 289 crisis calls, and 1,512 follow up meetings for one HHAV.
In 2018, “Programs [in Oregon] provided shelter for an additional 2,186 adults, 169 teens, and 1,431 children.” Last year, HHAV facilitated 3,887 nights of stay for survivors and their children. The need for emergency shelter beds is far greater than the space available.
“8,414 requests for shelter could not be met in 2018. This is just over a one percent increase over the unmet requests for shelter from 2016.” Societal and cultural forms of oppression magnify risk factors for sexual violence, resulting in markedly higher victimization rates within historically marginalized communities.
More information can be found at The Oregon Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence website at www.ocadsv.org or by contacting HHAV online at www.helpinghandsoregon.org or calling 541-386-4808. You can also donate online.
Thank you all for what you do for our survivors, our organization, and our community!
Taylor Elinski
Jesuit Volunteer/AmeriCorps Prevention Educator
HHAV team.
