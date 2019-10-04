The family of Jaunita Bright wishes to thank everyone for their cards, letters, and for attending her memorial.
We would like to especially thank Heart of Hospice of Hood River for their wonderful care of Jaunita. Also, Flagstone Memory Care for her care and comfort while at the nursing home.
Ken Bright
Rowena
Linda and Scott Chambers
Parkdale
Vicki and Ron Roler
LaCenter, Wash.
