To the editor,
As I walk for my healing from my veterans disability, I just want to thank Fred Meyer’s employees for the physical and verbal support they give me! Medicine comes in words, not just pills alone.
This is a practice we need—it is not just for adults, but students as well—to respect and support each other.
Steve Cochenour
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.