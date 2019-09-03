To the editor,
It is with great appreciation that we extend our gratitude for all of those who took part in bringing the BYU-Idaho Collegiate Singers to our Gorge area. A big thanks to the staff at The Dalles Civic Auditorium (what an awesome space), Patti Blagg and Ronnie Smith from the Columbia Gorge Community Concert Association, Klindt’s Book Store, Cascade Singers, the staff of the Wy’east Performing Art Center, Waucoma Book Store, and so many more plus those who attended the two inspiring performances in both The Dalles and Hood River. We’d also like to thank the volunteers who helped house the singers during their quick trip through our beautiful area.
The performances were used as fund raisers for two important community organizations. The Hood River concert helped raise $639.50 for the Hood River County Christmas Project; The Dalles concert raised $1,688 that will be used to help purchase sound equipment for the Civic Auditorium.
A special thanks to Randall Kempton, BYU-Idaho Collegiate Singers Tour Director and all of the 50 choir and orchestra members who lifted our spirits and provided a message of hope and inspiration.
Sincerely,
Debby Jones
Public Affairs Director
The Dalles Oregon Stake – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.