To the editor:
Thank you Rep. Greg Smith for standing up to big tobacco.
In the final hours of this year’s legislative session, Oregon lawmakers approved an initiative to raise the state’s tobacco taxes and send it to the November 2020 ballot for the voters to decide. It would raise the price of cigarettes by $2 per pack and tax electronic cigarettes for the first time, both of which are critical to curb tobacco use in our state and to save lives.
I hate to see current and former tobacco users suffer from COPD, emphysema or cancer due to years of tobacco use. That’s why I support this lifesaving measure, and I appreciate Rep. Smith’s support. Thank you, Representative Smith, for standing up to Big Tobacco and supporting Oregon’s kids.
Using tobacco is the number one cause of preventable death. In fact, this year about 5,500 Oregonians will die from smoking. And 2,100 Oregon kids will become new daily smokers this year. That needs to change. As an American Cancer Action Network volunteer advocate, I know that raising the price of cigarettes and other tobacco products like e-cigarettes will help people quit. It will also keep kids from starting.
Again, thank you to Rep. Smith for your strong stance. I urge all Oregonians to support this issue next year on the November ballot.
You can learn more and get involved at fightcancer.org/Oregon.
Marilyn Wong
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.