To the editor,
We would like to thank the three officers who responded to the call at Pleasant Court the morning of Aug. 7. Each officer arrived at a different time. When they arrived, they came in with professional courtesy, respect, and open helpfulness toward our family as they assisted with the death of our son. To me; this was far above their duties.
Respect does not cost an individual anything. It is free. All we have to do is just show it. Maybe if we had to walk in a law officer’s shoes while on duty, we would learn just how important respect really is. It is always each individual’s choice.
There are no real words to express just how much these three officers helped our family, and we apologize for not remembering their names.
Thank you!
James Duvall and Ronell Currie
The Dalles
