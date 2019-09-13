To the editor,
On our way to The Dalles and Hood River on July 26, we received a call from our doctor in the Tri Cities. I was told I needed to go to the nearest hospital emergency, so we went to Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles.
I would like to thank the emergency room staff and Dr. Larson for the care and concern I received, and also Dr. Nichol for his accurate diagnosis.
Karen and Glenn Adams
West Richland, Wash.
