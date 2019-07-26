To the editor:
I was delighted to read Rep. Walden’s comments opposing Trump’s racism. “America is a nation of immigrants and I do not, and will never, condone discrimination,” Walden said.
“The President’s recent tweets do not reflect the values that we hold dear in America and they are comments that should not be made about any Ameri-can citizen regardless of who they are or where they work.”
Unfortunately Rep. Walden then failed to support the motion in the House to censure Trump for this exact racism. What good does it do to come out against his heinous behavior if he is too cowardly to put his vote behind it? I’m ashamed of him.
Kerry Moore
The Dalles
