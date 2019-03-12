To the editor:
An inter-governmental agency, the Association of Oregon Counties, posts board of directors’ meeting notices, agendas, meeting packets (support materials) and draft minutes for the previous meeting online chronologically, all together in one place. What a splendid idea for local government!
I believe this practice would provide transparent access to organizational governance and the information on which government decisions are based; encourage timely preparation and presentation by staff and board; boost confidence in local leadership; give staff an efficient format for response to inquiries; make public records easily available; answer questions before they become problems; and build trust or restore trust where trust has been lost.
We’ll see.
Sherry Kaseberg
Wasco
