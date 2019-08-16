To The Dalles community:
Do you know of a sport team needing a uniform? We have many items with no logo, only the Nike swoosh. D-9 and D-12 sport uniforms: WHS Eagles. TDHS Indians and TDWHS Eagle-Indians logos. There are many styles of shirts, jerseys, shorts, warm-ups, jackets, windbreakers, etc. Sales are by suggested donation: $5 for jerseys or shirts, $10 for pants or warm-ups, $15 for jackets. All funds to support the D-21 athletic programs.
Please be generous.
For sale at Wahtonka Community School Building, open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Contact Rymmel Lovell 541-296-6546 or 707-934-7022 for further information.
Rymmel Lovell
The Dalles
