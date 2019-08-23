To the editor:
This letter has been a long time in the thinking, but I must get this off my mind.
We (foolishly) bought a used car from an independent used-car dealer. After we bought it, the troubles began and this car has brought us untold grief, expense and misery.
This unscrupulous dealer should be reprimanded by the state and put out of business.
Sincerely,
Renée Tetzloff
The Dalles
