To the editor:
The recent tweets by the President of the United States regarding certain members of the House of Representatives truly show him to be a racist, and unworthy to hold the office of President. As a white male I stand with all those who do not share my skin color. All of us together are stronger than those who preach hatred, and together we will prevail. Will you join me?
David Gross,
Dufur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.