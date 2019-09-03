To the editor,
I can remember when the “Sanctuary” movement for illegal aliens started a few years ago. The idea was you didn’t want illegal alien crime victims to be unwilling to talk to the police for fear of being deported. The concern was for the VICTIMS of crimes. Even if you didn’t agree with the policy, you had to admit there was a certain logic to it.
Boy have things changed. You would think even the most ardent open borders enthusiast would see the wisdom in deporting illegals who commit crimes while they’re here. Obviously not. The Democratic party now seems to be fixated on shielding illegal alien CRIMINALS and making sure they can stay here and continue to victimize. How stupid is that?
Steve Hudson
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.