To the editor:
First of all, we would like to commend all the candidates for school board for stepping up and being willing to volunteer their time for the community. It is not an easy job by any means so hats off to all of them!
Recently, we were fortunate to speak with one of the candidates, Mr. Jose Aparicio, and were very impressed by his passion for the community as well as the skills that he could bring to the school board. He is bilingual in English and Spanish, a 1st generation college graduate with a degree in construction management and the father of a 4-year-old about to enter our school system.
In addition, he has experience in construction of new schools, as he has been providing construction reports to the Hood River School Bond Oversight Committee as well as to the Hood River School Board. He also participated in our high school planning that occurred last year. Mr. Aparicio is willing to serve, he has excellent qualifications and we think he would do a great job as a local school board member.
Finally, please don’t neglect to vote as this upcoming election is very important as we shape our community for future success.
Thank you,
John and Kathy Schwartz
The Dalles
