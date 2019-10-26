To the editor,
It’s past time for Rep. Greg Walden to drop his fear of Donald Trump and act on his conscience, or at least on his oath of office. I continue to be amazed that he is so cowed by Trump, who is increasingly unpopular and increasingly unhinged.
What is it Mr. Walden fears? That Trump will prevent his re-election? That Trump will tweet nasty things about him? He should be reassured by others who are acting like grown-ups and defying the boogeyman—such as Mitt Romney, Marie Yovanovitch, Gordon Sondland, Fiona Hill, Kurt Volker, and even H. R. McMaster.
Mr. Walden, others are paving the way for you to grow a spine and bail on the Trump fiasco. You might still be able to save your name from the taint of having been an enabler for him.
You still have time to perform your civic duty and protect this country.
Kathy Jubitz
Hood River
