To the editor:
Since Senator Chuck Thomsen’s recent disappearing stunt, I have seen a smattering of yard signs thanking him for “representing us.” I do not share the sign displayers’ low expectations for representations by our elected officials.
Senator Thomsen and his 10 Republican colleagues walked out from their elected offices in order to prevent a vote on HB 2020, the Clean Energy Jobs bill. This is a costly subversion of our democratic process and should not be tolerated, let alone celebrated.
Mr. Thomsen took an oath of office affirming he would “faithfully discharge the duties of State Senator according to the best of [his] abilities.” Either he has such a low estimation of his abilities that it doesn’t matter whether he shows up to work or not, or he is quite willing to violate his oath of office when it suits his purposes. Not once, but twice, in the same session.
It was wrong the first time he walked out and he promised he would never do it again. He lied; dereliction of his sworn duty was wrong the second time too.
The walk-out “strategy” is to be condemned regardless of the issue/bill involved. Walking out is not legislating. Legislators need to show up like adults with real jobs, take their duties seriously, and work hard until the work is done.
“Representing us” means going to work, every day, and doing the best you can. Parents, teachers, and mentors teach this. Did you miss it?
David Michalek
Hood River
