To the editor:
Donald ‘fine people on both sides’ Trump has outdone himself again, launching his most transparently racist attacks yet by telling Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Pressley, and Omar to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” For the record, all but Ilhan Omar were born in the United States, and Omar herself is a citizen, elected by the people of Minnesota.
If that weren’t enough, one day later, Donald Trump is admonishing the quartet for their “horrible and disgusting actions” (by which I assume he means that they dared to criticize him) and demanding an apology.
The irony is almost too much. Nobody, absolutely not a single person, owes Donald Trump an apology because Donald Trump, on principle, has never apologized for anything.
Trump has shown himself not only to be a vile racist, sexist, misogynist, liar, accused and likely rapist, and early-stage fascist, but a hypocrite as well. If you support him, I invite you to examine your own hypocrisy, racism, and sexism.
Rep. Omar’s response: “As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States. Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen.”
For the love of Christ, Republicans, how can you continue to support the most un-Christlike man imaginable? Have we not seen enough?
Benjamin Sheppard
Hood River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.