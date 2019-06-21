What we need in Congress
To the editor:
Imagine an outside group coming into America to undermine our election to insure the candidate of their choice won by any method—fair, foul or criminal—to accomplish their goal. We would call such an intrusion into our electoral process an act of war.
The concerted efforts of the Republican party over the past nearly three years has been to make sure Trump is reelected. Nothing else. Republicans seem totally unconcerned that “the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election in sweeping and systematic fashion,” as (special counsel) Robert Mueller wrote in his report. This help “favored presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and disparaged presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.”
The elected Republican party has not made one solid effort to endorse, let along pass, a single bipartisan bill meant to protect America from further attacks by foreign powers on our electoral process. Mueller, a lifelong Republican by the way, has been maligned by the very politicians who supported him as FBI director for a record 12 years. Mueller was approved 100-0 in the Senate to serve two years beyond the regular 10-year term at the request of the previous administration. Now he’s a villainous traitor or worse? A highly-decorated Vietnam War veteran?
What we need in Congress are people looking out for America, not their political party or their warped personal values. The Republicans are lost. Even those who may believe in the tragic facts of a warming climate or that choice is settled law or that children of any color don’t belong in cages or that pedophiles have no place in elected office better not say so...better not admit to any value that smacks of eeeeeek liberalism. Many Republicans look at their party and are not quite sure of what it means to be a Republican anymore, but they know one thing sure... They love Trump.
Kelly Cooper
The Dalles
