To the editor:
While shopping for an inexpensive pair of sunglasses at The Dalles Goodwill, I noted used men’s shoes at $45 a pair.
About eight years ago I purchased a pair of “Cole Haan” shoes for $9 at the {Volunteers of America} (Saint Vincent de Paul) store on Ninth Street in The Dalles. I priced shoes at {Volunteer of America} (St. Vinny’s) after leaving the Goodwill. Forty dollars.
What happened to thrift for the needy? Thrift for the needy is ruined. I am 76 years old and live on $860 a month, plus food stamps. I bought a J.C. Penney suit (coat and pants) for $1.29 at the Salvation Army today.
I see people donating to the “Goodwill” by the front door of a brand new building in a small but caring town. The Goodwill? Their CEO makes over $800,000. The “Walmart” of “Thrift” has a flavor that is no longer Thrift but “profit.”
Where does the profit go? Ask the CEO.
Let’s help rally the Salvation Army, since they have now scaled down in size.
Larry Bakken
Wishram
