To the editor:
Let’s say there is a comedian who works with an incredibly talented crow on his shoulder...and let’s say in an effort to create sidesplitting jocularity and monumental moments of merriment these two would team up to express just one word. The crow would say “Caw.” The comedian would say “Casian.” Hilarious? No doubt...but I have a question that needs an answer: Is this absurd man and bird promoting white nationalism?
By the way...be kind to our crows and if you see fit...please give to their “caws.”
Bill Davis
Hood River
Editor’s note: “White nationalism” is a term that originated among white supremacists as a euphemism for white supremacy.
