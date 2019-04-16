To the editor:
While I realize that my response is very delayed, I wanted to send a huge shout-out to our students in The Dalles. Lucy Booth & the members of Girls, Inc. are doing a great job of raising awareness and funds for education around the world; I’m sorry to have missed the recent film showing, but look forward to the next public event.
I was also proud to see Nathan Nañez’s work as a student representative and advocate for schools in Salem. I am very impressed—although not surprised—at the initiative and leadership these students have taken.
As their teacher and coach I may be very biased, but also legitimately proud. Thank you for featuring their stories and voices.
Jill Pearson
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.