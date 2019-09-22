To the editor,
A “blot” on (a local store) for “cannibalizing” our neighbors with overly aggressive “self checkout” stands. The grocery clerks are forced to “Judas goat” their own coworkers, pulling and coercing customers away from them and over to self check outs.
I tell them, “these checkers are your neighbors who have to pay rent, rather than sleep in their cars.”
Where is the end to corporate coldheartedness? (Local store) has been admirable in the abundance of employees on the floor. Most of their branded products are great, with an excellent price and value.
This practice of calling me “trouble” because I refuse self checkout most of the time is a blot on that store.
Have The Dalles shoppers had enough of being treated like zombies being fed into a profit machine? A mindless, heartless corporate machine?
In a town like The Dalles, where people visit with their neighbors in the grocery isles, they see the face of (the corporate owners) best in the people at the living cash register.
Larry Bakken
Wishram
