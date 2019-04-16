To the editor:
Our state is on its way to 50 percent renewable energy.
The wheat fields and rangeland of the eastern side of our state are sparsely populated and particularly well suited to both wind and solar development.
Environmental and aesthetic issues are real and not to be dismissed.
The Summit Ridge Wind Farm, east of Dufur, has completed extensive studies, which addressed these issues. Significant changes were made to address concerns.
All energy sources have drawbacks. Well-sited wind and solar projects have fewer issues than carbon-
based energy. Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam, Morrow and Umatilla Counties are all blessed with sparsely populated farmland and access to transmission lines.
The counties with existing wind projects have few detractors. The wind farms and agriculture are very compatible and the tax revenues have made these counties the envy of the state.
I’d love to see Wasco County play a role in Oregon’s clean energy future.
Don Coats
The Dalles
