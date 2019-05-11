To the editor:
Once again Teacher Appreciation Week is upon us. Please take the time to write a short note or give a call to one of your past teachers and let them know how much of an influence they have had on your life. I owe a lot to the teachers who had me in class. Thank you so much! You have made all the difference!
Courtney Kiser
The Dalles
