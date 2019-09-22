To the editor:
After observation of work crews around The Dalles working for the City of The Dalles water department and its manager Steve Byers, I felt moved to write this letter.
They are very careful when doing the work needed, finished or repaired.
Most work done involves private and public properties. Many hours of planning and research go into the work the city does. I feel they are trained, skilled and very caring regarding the work site and the concerns of the people impacted.
When the time came for work near and on my property, I was so grateful for them, the whole team. Sewer lines, road work, fill dirt and the special care of property and things.
They really care how the public wants things, and they do the best they can for all concerned. So if the city comes near or on your property to improve or repair something, tell them “Thank you” for serving the City of The Dalles and doing good, quality work, making improvements and helping us understand what is going on.
It is better we ask the city what they are doing than listen to the rumors, which can fly.
Fred Alvear
The Dalles
