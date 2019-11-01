When Ashley Raby, a single mother of two young boys who has been relying on friends and her grandmother’s car to get to work and doctors appoi…
To the editor,
As an American I’m appalled at our so-called “president,” Donald Trump. (He may) represent America, but not me. He should represent Hispanic people, people of all colors and other countries who live in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.