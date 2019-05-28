Opinion midweek edition The Dalles Chronicle May 28, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. HOT JOBS VIEW ALL JOBS Latest News GEM celebration planned June 9 Music festival for students Ideas for saving Waldron building aired Senior News:Learning to accept the past, move forward What's Happening events calendar For the record from May 28 Letter to the editor: Guilty ‘til proven guilty? Entertainment Update from for May 28 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIncumbents keep D21 seatsMemorial Day celebrationsWilliam “Bill” Louis BellMemorial Day services-The Dalles and WascoProtecting kids against pornTD restricts RV, oversized vehicle parkingODFW seek cougar sighting informationToyota, Honda dealerships in new handsFor the Record from May 25BBQ with the ‘Pit Master’ Images Videos CommentedAlice “Ruth” Brittle (1) Online Poll Do you support Alabama’s abortion ban? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Home Opinion News and Information from our community partners Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.