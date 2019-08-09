When Gov. Kate Brown was asked if she planned to use her veto power for retribution, she told a Politico reporter that “revenge is a dish best served cold and slowly.”
On Sunday, the governor offered up the first course, announcing that she is considering using her veto power to kill proposals championed by rural lawmakers of both parties.
