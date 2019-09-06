With the shootings and the times we live in today, I am reminded of a column written by Sidney J. Harris for America’s 1976 bicentennial titled, “Our Real Failure.”

Harris, an American journalist and syndicated columnist, wrote, “In all the scathing criticisms that the Communists make against capitalist society they never put their finger on the one just accusation that can be leveled against us. The big failure of capitalist society is social, cultural and educational.