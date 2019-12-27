eNews has been a volunteer initiative of Sherry Kaseberg for many years, informing those who care about Sherman County and the wider world. She will end publication with the close of 2019. Her electronic news will be missed by me and by many others.
Letters to the editor from the Dec. 28-29 edition of
The Dalles Chronicle.
