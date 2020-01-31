Welcome to 2020! You may be aware we have a major election coming up this year.
In Oregon, elections happen all the time. But every four years—with high-profile posts like the President of the United States up for grabs—people collectively turn their attention to election systems.
Letters to the editor are limited to 400 words. Longer letters will be edited. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Submit letters via email to TDChron@thedalleschronicle.com or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.