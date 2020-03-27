Readers of the Hood River News and The Dalles Chronicle alike will have received this combined edition of their twice-weekly community newspaper with surprise. The Dalles and Hood River? Together? What is going on?
Why? We are working to survive as community newspapers during these troubled times.
