On any given holiday, you might find streets of The Dalles lined with waving American flags. Since the 1950’s, the flags have appeared as if by magic to inspire patriotism and pride in our town.
What is community support? When the city folk come up with new ideas to change our little town, they always use “community support” as leverage to get what they want. But shouldn’t that also apply to them? When local organizations need help, they are nowhere to be seen.
We would like to thank everyone for their cards, prayers and support during the recent loss of our mother, Marlys Krein. Special thanks to Rev. Donnamae Grannemann and to members of the Gateway Presbyterian Church for use of the church for her service and the reception that followed.
Do you give to charity over the holidays?
