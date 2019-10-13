The Dalles city council on Monday, Oct. 14, will hear a report generated by a grant-funded “visioning exercise” for the downtown area.
As part of that study, individuals representing five identified stakeholder groups were invited to participate in discussions focused primarily on two broad questions; what’s working with downtown now and what needs to change?
To the editor,
Cartoons in The Dallas Chronicle have reached a new low! The Oct. 5 and 6 edition shows a picture of Jesus saying, “Truly I say unto you...unless you change and become like little children...” The adjacent picture shows Jesus with eyes wide open, saying, “You’re all screwed!” with children holding signs that say, “Save Our Planet!”, “End Gun Violence Now!”, “Climate Change Is Real!”, “Stop the Killing!”
To the editor,
Reasonableness. Being reasonable: Mankind has become unreasonable.
There is an astounding amount of arrogance and nasty and intolerant behavior.
To the editor,
Before Sacagawea led the Corps of Discovery over the Continental Divide to her Lemhi Tribe, the rivers ran free. Salmon were plentiful. No cities, highways, farms, ranches, or commerce, just unproductive sagebrush steppes, forests and nothing along the river as the spring runoff flooded and washed everything away.
To the editor,
As I walk for my healing from my veterans disability, I just want to thank Fred Meyer’s employees for the physical and verbal support they give me! Medicine comes in words, not just pills alone.
