Rep. Greg Walden, (R-HR) shares status of opioid legislation.
To the editor,
I was overwhelmed with the show of support by our Gorge community at the premiere showing of the short film “Cultivate: Compassion” at the Columbia Center for the Arts Oct. 6.
An open letter to Congressman Greg Walden:
Thank you, Mr. Walden, for joining the majority in the House of Representatives last Wednesday with your vote to condemn Trump’s decision to abandon our Kurdish allies in Northern Syria, allies who were instrumental in our fight against ISIS.
To the editor,
It’s past time for Rep. Greg Walden to drop his fear of Donald Trump and act on his conscience, or at least on his oath of office. I continue to be amazed that he is so cowed by Trump, who is increasingly unpopular and increasingly unhinged.
To the editor,
I have a road the city recently put between lots. The City of The Dalles did a wonderful job. I was glad to help, by the way. The purpose was to access the sewer line. I was okay with it.
